When we got niagara falls tours Vacation Packages, we chose to get the cars and truck arranged out and throughout the journey it had actually been needling away at us that we had paid $300 for the opportunity of returning a Florida leasing car to Florida! When we went to the rental office in Orlando we grumbled to the clerk, she went to speak to a supervisor and came back to tell us that they will refund the $300 and gave us a brand name brand-new 7 seat Dodge Grand Caravan.

We removed on time from Gatwick for the nearly 7 hour flight. Although we were regular visitors to Florida, we had never been to New York prior to and as our time would be a bit restricted we had actually not prepared on checking out the city across the water on this trip. We arrived mid afternoon after flying quite low along the Hudson River giving us a splendid view of the New York skyline, to a very busy Newark airport. The airport itself was undergoing some major changes and it was a bit disorderly to be truthful. We eventually, cleared immigration and collected our baggage and at that time the Alamo cars and truck rental desk was off the airport so we had to await a bus to take us there. From where we were waiting, we might see the rental depot outside the airport across the road. The bus showed up and took us to the depot. We had actually scheduled a one method rental and we understood we would need to pay a drop off fee of $300. The clerk attempted to talk us into updating although we had actually booked a seven seat minivan for the 4 of us and had actually prepaid all our insurances and charges. We paid the drop off cost and the airport collection charge (which she managed to get us to pay) she provided us the secrets and told us where the lorry lay. Imagine our surprise when we discovered the automobile remained in reality an 8 seat GMC minivan, clearly the one she wanted us to pay the upgrade for and much better yet it had Florida plates !! At that time we were eager to get going so it didn’t much trouble us about that. We triggered to discover our hotel and after a short drive we came to the Holiday Inn. We got signed in and gone to our rooms to freshen up a little before having our supper. We decided to remain in the hotel to consume and had a few drinks prior to retiring for the night.

The next day we desired to get to Jacksonville in Florida for our last overnight stop and to visit some friends. We triggered early and took a trip south on the interstate towards Charleston where we joined the I-95. This interstate runs from the North of Maine all the way down to Miami Florida. We passed by Savannah and it was around here that I won the $10 for the finding of a wild palm tree! Soon we were getting in Florida and Jacksonville was in sight. When we arrived we picked a beach hotel and inspected in. It was early afternoon and we set off to meet our buddies. We satisfied up and we went back to their house for a while and arranged to meet later on at the Mandarin ale home for a meal later on. After a fantastic night out we returned to our hotel, we had organized to go to St Augustine the next day. This was an excellent day St. Augustine is reportedly the oldest US city and is steeped in history with a certain Spanish flavour. We had an appearance around the Fort and did some shopping. Later that afternoon we were going to go to Orlando. We stated our goodbyes and avoided to the land of the mouse.

Our flights consisted of a flight to Newark NJ with Virgin Atlantic and a return flight from Orlando likewise with Virgin. We booked automobile hire in two parts, both with Alamo. Because cars and truck hire is more costly in New York, the very first leg would be for 7 days then we would return the cars and truck at Orlando and take out another leasing for the rest of the trip.

The next day we took a look at of our hotel and started the journey to Florida. We had a little bet to see who the very first person was to find a wild Palm tree but that would be a day or two away. We crossed back into the US and headed towards Buffalo where we took the interstate. After New York, the next state we went into was Pennsylvania and we travelled through Harrisburg and onto the next State Maryland where spent our opening night. We remained in a motel and were surprised at the distinction between, here and other locations we remained at. It was a Sunday and the hotel bar closed at 10:30 pm. It just appeared that they were more spiritual than some of the other locations we remained.

Anyway next day we were off and I need to say that the scenery in Pennsylvania and Maryland was starting to get so much better and passing by the towns of PA with their charming churches and steeples was really picturesque along with the fall colours of the leaves. As we go into and pay the little cost, we see a deer crossing the roadway ahead of us. Princess Diana had not long been killed and when she saw we were from the UK she went to terrific pains to reveal her sadness, which we thought was really great.

The next early morning with our body clocks still being on UK time allowed us to be up at 5am, all set and fresh for our drive to Niagara. We triggered around 5:30 am and decided we would get breakfast on the method. After a little bit of a problem attempting to get to the interstate we ultimately left the Newark area. Daylight had actually come and we discovered a Perkins to have some breakfast en path. The remainder of the drive was relatively uneventful and we remarked how similar the surroundings was to where we lived in the UK. When were nearing Niagara Falls, most likely about Thirty Minutes away, I could see what I believed was steam increasing from a cooling tower in the distance. It turned out to be the falls.

We had decided to remain on the Canadian side of the falls and had actually reserved 2 nights at the Sheraton. We had no issues and were through in about 15 minutes as soon as we got to the border we had to go through customizeds and migration. It was then that we got the first view of the falls, from the bridge, exactly what a splendid sight it was too. I can state that images do not do it justice. We went to our hotel and examined in then set off to find Niagara. We decided to walk to down to the falls and it only took around 5-10 minutes. The first striking thing that occurred to me was that the spray increases so high, in fact the following early morning when we left the hotel I believed it was raining, you know the great drizzle type but it was in reality the spray from the falls. The wind direction was blowing to our hotel. We did all the normal traveler things, went to where the whirlpools are along the river. I was shocked to see so numerous Armish individuals there, I have no idea if it was a holiday time for them or exactly what however there definitely was a lot. We would see some more of them too later in the journey through Pennsylvania. We did the “Maid of the Mist”, well the males did and it was incredible. We triggered on the boat towards Horseshoe Falls, when the boat get close you hear the engine accelerated as the skipper increases the power to obtain you in close, the only thing I can describe it as, is something like the Arctic, it was simply white everywhere and you are being covered in a white spray. Even with the waterproof poncho’s you still find the water getting in someplace. The trip over, you head back to the dock and take the elevator back up to the top, back on the main road. We likewise did a trip that takes you behind the falls. We found the Canadian people were fantastic and we felt we had excellent worth for money. We never needed to change our currency as you could spend for everything in United States dollars. Something to keep in mind is that you can declare back the GST a sales tax for purchases in Canada. It is restricted to particular things however, so inspect to see exactly what you can claim for. On our 2nd day we went to Niagara on the Lake, a lovely location with some charming scenery. There is a jet boat that you can go for a flight on here which appeared like fun. On a clear day you can see the CN tower of Toronto in the distance too. That night we crossed back over to the US side to check out the outlet shopping mall where we got some great bargains.

Our prepared travel plan was to stay over night on landing at Newark in a Vacation Inn close to the airport. Head off the next day to Niagara where we would spend 2 nights, then journey down to Florida, remaining 2 nights on the method.

The day finally arrived and it was time to trigger on our journey to London Gatwick airport for our Month long trip to the United States. We had actually reserved to remain overnight at an Airport hotel so that we might be fresh for our trip the next day. I must mention that this journey was pre 9-11.

