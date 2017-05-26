Promotional food grade plastic bags might be getting a “bum rap.” A growing number of entrepreneur, especially merchants, are avoiding using plastic shopping bags in their stores. This phenomenon is mostly in action to a brand-new awareness of the environment and is an effort to minimize the amount of plastic that goes into local landfills.

Unfortunately, promotional food grade plastic bags are frequently unfairly targeted as culprits of pollution. While it holds true that numerous plastics, including plastic shopping bags, do not break down in an eco-friendly way, plastic shopping bags really represent a very little percentage of the plastics that wind up in land fills.

In fact, proof recommends that the quantity of plastic in land fills in locations where plastic shopping bags have been prohibited has actually not decreased significantly. In some locations it has even increased.

Marketing shopping bags have actually long been a staple of lots of organisations’ advertising efforts. Supermarket are the most visible and typical example of food grade plastic bags being an essential part not just of advertising but of day to day operations and customer support.

Supplying marketing food grade plastic bags to shoppers utilized to be thought about an essential element of attentive client service. Not to do so would have been a significant trouble to the majority of customers, especially in grocery stores where a bulk of shoppers purchase various products at one time.

Merchants who hesitate to get rid of plastic shopping bags from their shops, however do not want to add to global warming: take heart. It is unnecessary to stop buying marketing food grade plastic bags to decrease your carbon footprint. You can continue to offer this crucial service to your customers while still encouraging preservation and duty by doing these four things:

1) Produce an in-store recycling program: Offer a place in your store where consumers can bring in their old plastic shopping bags for recycling.

2) Charge a small per-bag cost: Clients who actually want bags don’t mind paying a few cents for them. Those who don’t want to pay will more than happy to bring their own bags from home. Use the charges that you collect to implement a bag recycling program, utilize them to acquire carbon balanced out credits, or donate the money collected to an environmental project or group.

3) Encourage consumers to re-use your bags: Deal a reward, such as a small discount rate, to consumers who bring back your plastic shopping bags for re-use in your shop.

4) Educate your consumers about other ways to re-use plastic shopping bags: For instance, many people re-use them in your home as trash can. Motivating consumers to find other usages for them means fewer wind up in land fills.

While some places have banned food grade plastic bags, leaders in more locations concur that a total restriction does more damage than good. It’s far better, most believe, to inform the local public about prudent usage of plastic shopping bags. In the end, they believe that it causes fewer of them in the garbage dump. Company owner, therefore, can continue to supply their customers with advertising food grade plastic bags with confidence as part of their marketing campaign and client service programs.

Read more about food grade plastic bags : http://www.yltpacking.com.