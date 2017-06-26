However you do not need to invest your hard-earned cash in those expensive beauty parlors. There is a much better and more inexpensive method stitching hair weave. Diy weaves can now be done at the conveniences of your very own home and you can even design it to your very own taste such as including volume to your hair or accumulating length to reveal more elegance or possibly getting an amazing curl for an included style.

Hair weaves appear to be the current rage of the season for all females. From the basic lady next door to the well-known Hollywood stars utilize this hair device. They are utilized by numerous females for a number of factors, a few of that include loss of hair due to aging or medical condition, style or to include density to thin or great hair. There are lots of variations readily available. There are various designs, textures and application of hair weaves. They can be stitched in, glued or placed utilizing combs. Among the most flexible methods is stitching hair weaves and this can be done expertly by a beauty parlor or hair professional although the drawback is that beauty salons use this service are rather costly. The rate varieties from $200-$ 1500.

So, you may ask, how can you begin stitching one on your own? To begin with, there’s a great deal of how-to blog sites and sites offered on the internet where you can discover sewing hair weaves and doing it yourself! Contributed to this, with the appeal of YouTube video tutorials, you can just search for simple diy hair weaves and follow the standard actions in stitching hair weaves, cutting and determining weaves correctly, styling it and the best ways to use it fashionably.

Here are some suggestions to diy stitch in weaves:

1. Prepare all the essential products you require. Make certain you purchase threads that match your natural (or colored) hair as well as the color of your hair weave or extension.

2. Begin by cleaning or moistening your hair and doing cornrows. To do cornrows, get a piece of your hair and different this into smaller sized portions and intertwine them. Then, you might begin with the front of your head going to the back. Get some assistance from a pal if you are having problem doing cornrows for those difficult to reach parts.

3. After making cornrows about 4-5 inches long or depending upon your hair length, stitch in the weave to the cornrow. Overlap the very first part of the weave with last inch of the cornrow.

4. Do the stitching approach utilizing a curved needle in the very same specific circular order up until the weave is firmly connected to the base of your cornrow. This takes about 7-10 times. Make sure that it is connected well by genlty yanking on the weave. Request for help from a buddy if possible to prevent getting poked when stitching.

5. When you feel that the hair weave or extension is finished, put the needle lengthwise along the side of the extension. Place the needle listed below all the loops of the stitching and connect off the thread. Repeat this a number of times till you feel that the extension is protected.

6. Dry off your hair; include your individual touch or bling and you’re prepared to go!

